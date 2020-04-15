Companies / Property

Schroder says it has received most of its April rent on time

The Reit says the rent it has received so far in April is enough to cover the running costs of the company, and is expected to rise further

15 April 2020 - 09:05 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit) says it has received three-quarters of the rent it is due for April, which is sufficient to cover the running costs of the company.

The property group gives SA investors exposure to Western European capital cities and had a portfolio valued at about R5.5bn as of the end of September. It said on Wednesday it expected to receive additional rent as April proceeds, having received 75% as of April 7.

Most of the group's portfolio is in the office and industrial sectors. The Metromar Centre in Seville, the only shopping centre in the portfolio, has ceased trading with the exception of its supermarket.

The group is scheduled to release its half-year results to end-March in June, saying on Wednesday it was reviewing future dividend payments.

“While the company recognises the importance of dividends to shareholders, in the current circumstances it is anticipated a postponement or reduction in dividend may be appropriate,” the group said.

The share price of Sereit, which has a market capitalisation of R2.34bn, has fallen 16.4% so far in 2020. Over the same period of time, the all share has lost 37.46%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

