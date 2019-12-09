Companies / Property

Schroders expects prime shopping centre rents to fall over the next three years

General shopping centres in Europe have been most affected, as retailers adapt to growing online competition and fewer shoppers

09 December 2019 - 10:12 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/NDUL
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit), a property group that gives SA investors exposure to West European capital cities, expects prime shopping centre rents to fall over the next three years.

The group is seeking to adopt a defensive stance in the wake of these conditions, saying it will target high-growth sectors.

The company’s portfolio value rose 9.3% to €242.7-million (R3.9bn) in its year to end-September, with acquisitions in the period including a 20% stake in a French logistics asset for €18.2bn.

The company declared a total dividend of 7.4c per share, in line with its target of 5.5% growth.

The year has been important for positioning the group’s long-term income and capital growth, said board chair Julian Berney, adding the company’s portfolio is becoming increasingly diversified.

“While there are pockets of weakness, such as in the retail shopping centre sector, our limited exposure to underperforming parts of the market and balanced portfolio helps mitigate us against these,” said Sereit’s fund manager Jeff O’Dwyer.

Sereit’s share price was unchanged at R22.50 in morning trade on Monday, having risen 16.28% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

