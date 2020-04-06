Companies / Property Covid-19 Cape Town landlords ask government to freeze rates and taxes Commercial property owners say the city should freeze or at least ease rates and taxes BL PREMIUM

Property landlords are calling on the state to freeze rates and to provide tax relief. These would help them conserve cash so they can help their tenants survive the 21-day Covid-19 national lockdown and its after effects.

Commercial property owners, which are struggling through a recession and will not be able to pay dividends or to buy real estate in 2020, are instead turning their focus to managing debt and paying staff.