Covid-19
Cape Town landlords ask government to freeze rates and taxes
Commercial property owners say the city should freeze or at least ease rates and taxes
06 April 2020 - 05:05
Property landlords are calling on the state to freeze rates and to provide tax relief. These would help them conserve cash so they can help their tenants survive the 21-day Covid-19 national lockdown and its after effects.
Commercial property owners, which are struggling through a recession and will not be able to pay dividends or to buy real estate in 2020, are instead turning their focus to managing debt and paying staff.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now