SA listed property worst performer in 2020 in the world
The sector lost 48.1% in total returns in the first quarter of the year, turning in a very poor performance in the global commercial real estate market
01 April 2020 - 19:52
SA’s listed property sector turned in its worst quarterly performance in history in the first three months of 2020, hit by the weak economy, high debt levels and tenants battling to pay rent.
This has resulted in a drop in returns for shareholders.
