JSE to help property stocks keep their Reits status

Reits that are exposed to shopping centres are especially at risk of losing income if tenants can no longer afford to pay rent. A number of Reits have in recent weeks already postponed interim dividends.

The letter reads: “The JSE is mindful of the material negative consequences to a business if it loses its Reit status solely due to its temporary inability, caused by unforeseen circumstances beyond its control, to comply with all of its obligations stated in the requirements. This will not only negatively affect Reit companies but will also have a detrimental effect on the JSE’s market and affect the rights and interests of shareholders and investors in Reit companies.”

As such, the JSE said it is having talks with the SA Reit Association to come up with solutions and recommendations to prevent property companies breaching their listing requirements.