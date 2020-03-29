Companies / Property

JSE to help property stocks keep their Reits status

Tough trading conditions and the lockdown are likely to hamper the sector’s ability to pay dividends as required

29 March 2020 - 18:09 Joan Muller
The JSE is in talks with the SA Reit Association, the voluntary body that represents the interests of listed property companies, to find ways to help cushion the industry from the negative effect of Covid-19.

In a letter sent to listed property companies and their corporate sponsors last week, the JSE said the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had unforeseeable and unavoidable consequences for real estate investment trusts (Reits) that could affect their ability to comply with the JSE’s listings requirements.

Reits are obliged to pay out at least 75% of their distributable income to shareholders in the form of dividends (or distributions) within four months after a company’s financial year-end. Companies that don’t comply with these requirements stand to lose their Reit status.

However, already tough retail trading conditions, coupled with the impact of the government’s 21-day lockdown of non-essential businesses, are expected to have a detrimental effect on listed landlords’ rental income, which could curtail the sector’s ability to pay dividends to shareholders.

Reits that are exposed to shopping centres are especially at risk of losing income if tenants can no longer afford to pay rent. A number of Reits have in recent weeks already postponed interim dividends.

The letter reads: “The JSE is mindful of the material negative consequences to a business if it loses its Reit status solely due to its temporary inability, caused by unforeseen circumstances beyond its control, to comply with all of its obligations stated in the requirements. This will not only negatively affect Reit  companies but will also have a detrimental effect on the JSE’s market and affect the rights and interests of shareholders and investors in Reit companies.”

As such, the JSE said it is having talks with the SA Reit Association to come up with solutions and recommendations to prevent property companies breaching their listing requirements.

Hyprop delays dividend payment due to Covid-19

Due to uncertainty about the coronavirus, Hyprop is holding onto its interim dividend until October to shore up its balance sheet
Companies
6 days ago

Redefine confident about its balance sheet amid coronavirus outbreak

The group, which has logistics assets in Europe, says it believes its balance sheet is well positioned to withstand the viral outbreak's disruption ...
Companies
1 week ago

Polish economic momentum won't be derailed by coronavirus, says EPP

Polish real estate will outperform West European and many developing markets in 2020, says CEO Hadley Dean
Companies
2 weeks ago

Property companies brace for mall closures in Europe

Covid-19 pandemic is expected to take a toll on JSE-listed property companies with investments in Europe
Companies
1 week ago

