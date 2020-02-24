Liberty Two Degrees profits fall as debt costs rise

Liberty Two Degrees, the landlord that owns a quarter of Sandton City Shopping Centre, reported a fall in profits in its year to end-December after debt costs rose following a conversion to a corporate real estate investment trust (Reit).

Profit before tax fell 17% to R534.7m, partially due to interest expenses on debt raised in 2018, with the company’s full-year distribution up slightly to 60.43c from 60c previously, in line with its guidance to the market.

Liberty had previously warned distributions would be flat due to the higher interest rate costs, but says the introduction of debt was conservative, and that it is positioned to make more acquisitions.

The landlord has raised about R1.5bn, partially to settle the purchase price for the acquisition of its then external manager, as well additional property assets it acquired.

It bought the external manager for R300m from Liberty, also acquiring R1.2bn in assets from the Liberty Property portfolio.

Since the listing of the company by parent Liberty Group in December 2016, fund managers have been critical of its external management company and complicated ownership structure, saying it has not created enough value to justify the fees it has received.

Headline earnings per share fell to 57.76c, from 59.86c previously, with interest expenses rising sharply to R145m, from R12.8m previously.

At the end of the period its property portfolio was valued at R10.27bn, with portfolio vacancy increasing to 4.7%, from 3.4% previously.

Arrears increased to 6.3% from 5.2% previously, with the company citing the difficult economic environment, which has particularly hit small independent retailers.

The predominantly retail-focused portfolio also includes interests in assets such as the Eastgate Complex and Melrose Arch.

