Companies / Property

Liberty Two Degrees profits fall as debt costs rise

Interest expenses rise after it raised R1.5bn in debt, partly used to buy out its external management company

24 February 2020 - 09:07 karl gernetzky
Sandton City Shopping Centre, of which Liberty Two Degrees owns a quarter. The landlord’s profit before tax fell 17% to R534.7m, partially due to interest expenses on debt raised in 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sandton City Shopping Centre, of which Liberty Two Degrees owns a quarter. The landlord’s profit before tax fell 17% to R534.7m, partially due to interest expenses on debt raised in 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED

Liberty Two Degrees, the landlord that owns a quarter of Sandton City Shopping Centre, reported a fall in profits in its year to end-December after debt costs rose following a conversion to a corporate real estate investment trust (Reit).

Profit before tax fell 17% to R534.7m, partially due to interest expenses on debt raised in 2018, with the company’s full-year distribution up slightly to 60.43c from 60c previously, in line with its guidance to the market.

Liberty had previously warned distributions would be flat due to the higher interest rate costs, but says the introduction of debt was conservative, and that it is positioned to make more acquisitions.

The landlord has raised about R1.5bn, partially to settle the purchase price for the acquisition of its then external manager, as well additional property assets it acquired.

It bought the external manager for R300m from Liberty, also acquiring R1.2bn in assets from the Liberty Property portfolio.

Since the listing of the company by parent Liberty Group in December 2016, fund managers have been critical of its external management company and complicated ownership structure, saying it has not created enough value to justify the fees it has received.

Headline earnings per share fell to 57.76c, from 59.86c previously, with interest expenses rising sharply to R145m, from R12.8m previously.

At the end of the period its property portfolio was valued at R10.27bn, with portfolio vacancy increasing to 4.7%, from 3.4% previously.

Arrears increased to 6.3% from 5.2% previously, with the company citing the difficult economic environment, which has particularly hit small independent retailers.

The predominantly retail-focused portfolio also includes interests in assets such as the Eastgate Complex and Melrose Arch.

Correction: 24 February 2020

An earlier version of this article stated the Liberty Two Degrees dividend fell slightly, when it in fact rose.

• With Alistair Anderson

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Listed property profit forecasts hit lowest levels in more than a decade

Some real estate companies forecast payouts will fall again in 2019 in the worst economy since 2008
Companies
10 months ago

Property stocks to buy right now

Listed property seems poised for a rebound following a dismal 2018, but income chasers need to be more discerning in their stock selection
Companies
11 months ago

Liberty Two Degrees says it will survive if Edcon fails

The part-owner of some of SA's largest  shopping centres says it will be able to find new tenants 
Companies
11 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Liberty Two Degrees holds its own in tough economy

Companies / Property

Liberty sells Liberty Life Building in Cape Town for R370m

Companies / Property

Liberty Two Degrees keeps interim dividend unchanged

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.