Liberty Two Degrees holds its own in tough economy
Trading density growth of 3% was achieved in year to end-September at fund’s premium malls
01 December 2019 - 18:21
Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) — the landlord with exposure to some of SA’s premium shopping centres including Sandton City, Melrose Arch and Eastgate — has pulled off positive trading-density growth across its retail portfolio despite the plight of high-profile tenants such as Edcon, Forever 21 and Hamleys.
L2D’s portfolio recorded trading-density growth of 3%, with Sandton City achieving 8.4%, in the year to end-September. Trading density is the turnover generated per rentable square metre in a shopping centre.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.