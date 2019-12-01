Companies / Property Liberty Two Degrees holds its own in tough economy Trading density growth of 3% was achieved in year to end-September at fund’s premium malls BL PREMIUM

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) — the landlord with exposure to some of SA’s premium shopping centres including Sandton City, Melrose Arch and Eastgate — has pulled off positive trading-density growth across its retail portfolio despite the plight of high-profile tenants such as Edcon, Forever 21 and Hamleys.

L2D’s portfolio recorded trading-density growth of 3%, with Sandton City achieving 8.4%, in the year to end-September. Trading density is the turnover generated per rentable square metre in a shopping centre.