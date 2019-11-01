Companies / Property

Liberty sells Liberty Life Building in Cape Town for R370m

01 November 2019 - 18:21 Mudiwa Gavaza
Liberty offices. Picture: SUPPLIED
Liberty offices. Picture: SUPPLIED

JSE-listed property company Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) said on Friday that it had sold the Liberty Life Building in Century City Boulevard, Cape Town for R370m. 

The company said the disposal is in line with its strategy to be a precinct-focused and retail-centred real estate investment trust (Reit).

L2D said its share of the purchase consideration is R123.2m as the company owns 33.3007% of the property. 

L2D, which owns landmark Gauteng malls including Sandton City, Nelson Mandela Square, Eastgate and Melrose Arch, recently reported a decent set of results for the first half of 2019, supported by improved trading at some of its shopping centres.

At the time, the Reit achieved trading density growth (sales per square metre, one of the key metrics for the performance of retail centres), of an average 3.3% for the six months to June — up from 2.5% in December.

Sales growth is still nowhere near the average 7%-8% reported by most mall owners three to four years ago, but the rebound provides a glimmer of hope that better times may lie ahead for retail-focused Reits, many of which have reported shrinking profits and lower dividend growth recently.

The Liberty Life Building transaction is subject to approval by the competition authorities in accordance with the Competition Act. 

L2D shares were down 1.56% on Friday at R6.94.

With Joan Muller

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Sandton City a shining star for Liberty Two Degrees

The super regional mall has had a strong start to 2019 with consumers remaining loyal
Companies
3 months ago

Liberty Two Degrees keeps interim dividend unchanged

Landlord’s net property income in the six months to end-June rose thanks to recent acquisitions, which helped it grow its portfolio value
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Female executives try to bring more women into property

Companies / Property

How mall owners can beat the retail blues

Money & Investing

Property stocks to buy right now

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.