Curro acquires new schools as it eyes larger Gauteng footprint

Curro, which operates private schools and colleges, says it has acquired three new schools in Gauteng as part of its plan to increase its geographical footprint in SA's wealthiest province.

The company acquired King’s School Linbro Park in Sandton, and two nursery schools known as Land of Oz, from two-different vendors.

King’s School, which has 390 enrolled pupils, is to be expanded to about 1,290, it said.

The Land of Oz nursery schools cater for 240 children, with Curro intending to expand one campus into a private primary and high school for 1,300 pupils.

It did not give details on the cost of the transactions, saying they were not material from a financial perspective, though they were important from a strategic one.

As of the end of June, Curro had 57,173 pupils at 164 schools. It said recently it was slowing its expansion drive to focus on developing existing assets.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za