Curro’s half-year earnings soar as student intake grows

Curro, which operates private schools and colleges said its headline earnings rose 44% to R206 million in the six months ended June.

The group said on Wednesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 44% to 50c and its earnings before interest,taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 21% to R415m.

Recurring headline earnings rose 7% to R153m (which does not include once-off charges) and recurring HEPS increased 7% to 37.1 c. Its student numbers increased 13% from to 57,173 pushing the group's revenue up 19% to R1.4bn.

Curro, which runs schools and tertiary institutions in SA, Botswana and Namibia, said it would invest R223m to open four new local campuses in Midrand, Cape Town, Pretoria and Mpumalanga.



The private education company said it was overseeing major expansions at Curro Vanderbijlpark, Building Blocks, Curro Hillcrest Academy and Curro Academy Pretoria.



The company said its estimated investment on expansion and replacement of assets is R1bn for 2019.

“The board believes Curro is positioned for growth and will focus on increasing utilisation of the existing school infrastructure capacity in the short to medium term. Curro will also reduce capital outlay on greenfield schools over the medium term. The long-term prospects of the company remain positive,” the company said.

Curro said it had refinanced R850m debt due for repayment in September 2020 with a five-year bullet repayment loan, which will be repayable in 2024.

The company's shares jumped 6.3% to R17.58 in earlier trade on Wednesday.

