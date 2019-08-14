Companies

Curro’s half-year earnings soar as student intake grows

The company says its estimated investment on expansion and replacement of assets is R1bn for 2019

14 August 2019 - 11:42 Odwa Mjo
File Picture: TSHEPO KEKANA/SUNDAY WORLD
File Picture: TSHEPO KEKANA/SUNDAY WORLD

Curro, which operates private schools and colleges said its headline earnings rose 44% to R206 million in the six months ended June. 

The group said on Wednesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 44% to 50c and its earnings before interest,taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 21% to R415m.

Recurring headline earnings rose 7% to R153m (which does not include once-off charges) and recurring HEPS increased 7% to 37.1 c. Its student numbers increased 13% from to 57,173 pushing the group's revenue up 19% to R1.4bn. 

Curro, which runs schools and tertiary institutions in SA, Botswana and Namibia, said it would invest R223m to open four new local campuses in Midrand, Cape Town, Pretoria and Mpumalanga. 

The private education company said it was overseeing major expansions at Curro Vanderbijlpark, Building Blocks, Curro Hillcrest Academy and Curro Academy Pretoria. 

The company said its estimated investment on expansion and replacement of assets is R1bn for 2019. 

“The board believes Curro is positioned for growth and will focus on increasing utilisation of the existing school infrastructure capacity in the short to medium term. Curro will also reduce capital outlay on greenfield schools over the medium term. The long-term prospects of the company remain positive,” the company said. 

Curro said it had refinanced R850m debt due for repayment in September 2020 with a five-year bullet repayment loan, which will be repayable in 2024.

The company's shares jumped 6.3% to R17.58 in earlier trade on Wednesday. 

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Curro receives a poor report card

The private education company has been marked down 43% over the past 12 months
Companies
6 days ago

Curro shares plunge as earnings growth slows

Company says it had to restate its previous set of interim results to align them with new accounting standards, revising earnings slightly upwards
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

ANTHONY CLARK: Time to mark private educators

Companies / Investors Monthly

Curro plans to have 197 schools by 2022

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.