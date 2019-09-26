Companies / Property

Investec fund seeks R850m to buy properties in Australia

Trading of shares suspended until Friday as Investec Australia Property Fund starts bookbuild

26 September 2019 - 09:57 karl gernetzky
Sydney, Australia. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Sydney, Australia. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Investec Australia Property Fund is seeking to raise R850m through issuing 55-million new units, with trading in its share suspended until Friday.

The issue price of A$1.52 (R15.36) represents a 3.8% discount to the group’s closing price on Wednesday and will be used to fund three industrial properties located in Perth, Adelaide and Darwin in Australia.

The fund listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in May, having listed on the JSE in 2013. It managed 28 properties across Australia and New Zealand as of the end of March, a portfolio worth A$1.06bn.

Trading in the fund’s shares on the JSE will resume at 9am on Friday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Investec Australia Property Fund raises R1bn with ASX listing

Earlier in May, the fund said it would seek a primary listing on the ASX, in addition to its JSE primary listing
Companies
4 months ago

Investec Property Fund finds early success in Europe

Further expansion offshore to diversify against local risks has led to an immediate boost to income growth
Companies
4 months ago

Investec Australia Property Fund pursues primary listing in Sydney

External manager Investec Property plans to raise about R1bn by selling 76.9-million new units in its Australian fund
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Investec Property Fund finds early success in Europe

Companies / Property

Investec is ready to face SA and Brexit blues, says CEO Fani Titi

Companies / Financial Services

Investec split carries hefty price tag

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.