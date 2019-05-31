Companies / Property

Capco says valuation of London’s Earls Court has been cut

London-focused developer Capital & Counties Properties says the valuation of its Earls Court estate has been trimmed by more than a tenth

31 May 2019 - 08:54 Nick Hedley
Covent Garden. Picture: SUPPLIED
London-focused developer Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) says the valuation of its Earls Court estate has been trimmed by more than a tenth.

UK landlords have been grappling with a surge in online shopping and a decline in consumer confidence amid Brexit uncertainties.

“A number of adjustments have been made to the component parts of the valuation, including increased developer’s margin and total development cost assumptions, as well as a more conservative view on gross development value,” Capco said.

The landlord said this came after local government body Transport for London received an independent valuation, as of end-March, of the underlying property interests held by the Earls Court Partnership.

Based on this valuation, the implied value of Capco’s property interests in the precinct was £412m (R7.7bn), a like-for-like decrease of 10.5% compared to just three months before.

Capco, whose other key asset is Covent Garden, is due to publish its year-end financial statements on Friday.

The company owns 63% of the Earls Court Partnership.

Capco’s Covent Garden and Earls Court estates were valued at £3.3bn at the end of 2018.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

