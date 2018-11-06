Capco eyes sale of Earls Court to Hong Kong billionaire

Capital & Counties (Capco) confirmed after the JSE closed on Monday that it is in talks to sell its Earls Court development in London, possibly to Hong Kong property tycoon Li Ka-shing.

A Bloomberg report that Ka-shing’s CK Asset Holdings wanted to buy 90% of the Earls Court development sent Capco’s share price up 4.4% to R49.65 on Monday.

Capco released a statement at 5.05pm titled “Response to press speculation” saying it “confirms that it continues to advance preparations for a possible demerger”.

“In the interim, the company has received a number of proposals in relation to Capco’s interests in Earls Court which it is considering,” Monday’s statement said.

“This includes discussions with CK Asset Holdings Limited regarding a conditional proposal for the sale of substantially all of Capco’s interests in Earls Court Properties (excluding the Lillie Square joint venture),” the statement said.

In its interim results released in July, Capco valued its Earls Court development at £707m at the end of June, a 7% decline over six months.

The Earls Court project included the Empress State Building which Capco sold in March for £250m.

In May, Capco said it is considering splitting its £2.5bn Covent Garden project and its Earls Court project into separate companies.

