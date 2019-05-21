Listed property being outplayed by cash as dismal 2018 still haunts sector

Locally, the market is anticipating the announcement of a new Cabinet and the consumer price inflation for April on Wednesday
Power utility has six weeks to finalise its annual financial statements and month by month it is in a liquidity squeeze
General secretary Katishi Masemola vows to defy his suspension by union president Atwell Nazo
Former National Assembly speaker and the home affairs minister withdraw from the ANC MP list a day before swearing-in
Executives see their strategies working; shareholders, not so much
But despite this, Johann Els says policy certainty given the recent political win for the ANC will put SA on a higher growth trajectory
FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache apparently offered to fix state contracts; a snap election is expected in September
Austrian ace survived horrific crash in 1976 after Grand Prix debut in 1971
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.