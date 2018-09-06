Listed property goes from not bad to far worse

Last year, most property stocks were still rewarding shareholders with attractive dividend growth of 8%-12%, well ahead of inflation. That’s no longer the case.

Growth of more than 6% is fast becoming the exception as rising pressure on office, industrial and retail rentals start to erode landlords’ profits. And it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

SA-focused real estate companies that have reported results in recent weeks have all reported a deterioration in trading conditions. Most are forced to be more negotiable on rentals or risk losing tenants to a competitor.

"In my 15-odd years in property I have never experienced such tough times. The sheer lack of confidence and growth in the SA economy is taking its toll," said Growthpoint Properties CEO Norbert Sasse at last week’s annual results presentation.

Though shareholders of the top-40 company will still see their dividend payouts for the year ending June rise by a decent 6.5%, Sasse said investors shouldn’t expect growth of more than 4.5% next year as slow demand for commercial space on the back of a "persistently weak SA economy" continues to bite into earnings.

Growthpoint’s performance for the year to June has been supported by its exposure to the hard-currency real estate markets of Australia, Romania and Poland, which comprise 28% of total assets by value.

But Growthpoint remains the JSE’s most diversified and largest SA-based real estate counter by market cap (R75bn) and is regarded as a reliable bellwether of the state of the local real estate market.

Straight-talking Sasse said it was the first time in his tenure as CEO at Growthpoint that rentals across all subsectors of the market had recorded negative reversions on lease renewals. The company’s industrial portfolio has taken the biggest knock with rentals down 3.3% for the year to June, followed by retail at -3.1% and offices at -2.2%.