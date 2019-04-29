Companies / Property

Delta Property Fund hopes to have turned a corner

Government landlord needs tenants to agree to long-term leases in order to forecast its rentals more accurately and to get finance from banks at better rates

29 April 2019 - 20:53 Alistair Anderson
Delta Property Fund CEO Sandile Nomvete. Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA
Delta Property Fund CEO Sandile Nomvete. Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA

State-focused landlord Delta Property Fund, which has been paralysed for more than a year by the government's reluctance to commit to new long-term leases, may have turned a corner after signing rental agreements with two major tenants, Eskom and the SA Revenue Service (SARS). 

Over the past few years government tenants have tended to opt for short-term rental agreements, which disadvantage landlords as they cannot forecast earnings properly or provide funders with accurate lease profiles.

The company's share price climbed around 4% on Monday after the announcement, as it began to claw back the near 60% it has shed so far in 2019. It closed 5.49% higher at R1.92 on Monday, but down 57% for the year.

Delta CEO Sandile Nomvete said he wanted to sort out its leasing backlog after next week’s national election so that the group could forecast its dividends accurately and negotiate better funding deals with banks. He said he would provide more details about the progress Delta has made with its leasing after it releases its financial results in June.    

Delta chief operating officer Otis Tshabalala said earlier in 2019 that over the past three years the department of public works has been slow to respond to a new leasing framework, first proposed in 2016, which contained longer-term leases at relatively lower rentals.

As a result, Delta tended to pay relatively high interest rates on the debt it raised, compared with its peers in the listed property sector, because it was unable to provide clear lease profiles to banks.

Delta’s dividend growth has also been negatively affected. The group  draws  about 80% of its revenue from state tenants.

The new leases from Eskom and SARS have a total gross lettable area of 21,259m².

The properties were 5 Simba Road in Sunninghill, a 5,253m² property occupied by Eskom, renewed at R85/m² for a three-year lease period; and SARS Bellville in Cape Town, a 16,006m² property renewed at R100/m² for a five-year lease period.

Bridge Fund Managers chief investment officer Ian Anderson said recently the state was shooting itself in the foot by not agreeing to the lease frameworks that Delta and other landlords had proposed over the past three years.

The public works department had cost itself and taxpayers R3bn since 2016 because it was so tardy in signing new leases, which would have been at lower rentals and with longer terms, he said.

The new leases, which include about 2,500 rental agreements, would have been at lower rentals and would have saved the government about R1bn a year.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Delta Property Fund makes slow progress in securing state leases

The company is trying to get state entities to commit to long term leases because uncertainty is making it difficult to forecast income and raise ...
Companies
1 month ago

Grit Real Estate sticks it out in Africa

The JSE’s only Africa-focused property play remains committed to the continent even as others are looking to exit
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Failure to sign leases has cost the state R3bn over three years

Each year the state has lost R1bn because it has not signed a long-term rental framework which offered rentals at lower rates than it currently pays
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Property stocks to buy right now

Companies / Investors Monthly

WATCH: Delta Property reports flat first-half results

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.