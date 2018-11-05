Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: Delta Property reports flat first-half results

Delta has reported a 0.8% rise in like-for-like net property income and a 1.6% up-tick in contractual rental income due

05 November 2018 - 17:23 Business Day TV
Delta Property Fund CEO Sandile Nomvete. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Delta Property Fund's delivered a poor first-half performance. Distributions came in at 39.4c per share, a 15% slump when compared to the prior period, while like-for-like net property income growth came in flat.

The company does not expect an improvement anytime soon. Previously Delta had flagged that its full-year distribution could shrink by as much as 4%. That has now been revised to 6%.

The company’s CEO Sandile Nomvete joined Business Day TV to discuss Delta's latest results

Delta property has reported a 0.8% rise in like for like net property income and a 1.6% up-tick in contractual rental income due to the disposal of non-current assets held for sale and an increase.

