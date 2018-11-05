WATCH: Delta Property reports flat first-half results

Delta Property Fund's delivered a poor first-half performance. Distributions came in at 39.4c per share, a 15% slump when compared to the prior period, while like-for-like net property income growth came in flat.

The company does not expect an improvement anytime soon. Previously Delta had flagged that its full-year distribution could shrink by as much as 4%. That has now been revised to 6%.

The company’s CEO Sandile Nomvete joined Business Day TV to discuss Delta's latest results