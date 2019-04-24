Companies / Property

Property owner EPP plans to raise R1.2bn by issuing shares

24 April 2019 - 09:57 Nick Hedley
EPP, headed by Hadley Dean, plans to raise R1.2bn by selling new shares in Johannesburg and Luxembourg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
EPP, headed by Hadley Dean, plans to raise R1.2bn by selling new shares in Johannesburg and Luxembourg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

EPP, the Polish retail landlord formerly known as Echo Polska Properties, plans to raise R1.2bn by selling new shares in Johannesburg and Luxembourg.

“The equity raise is being undertaken in part to facilitate the introduction of a significant new equity investor that has committed to investing, through its participation in the bookbuild, at least €75m (R1.2bn) into EPP,” the group said.

The bookbuild process, which opened immediately, would also allow other investors to buy shares at the book price.

“The company reserves the right to increase the size of the equity raise and close it at any time … The equity raise is subject to pricing acceptable to EPP,” said the group, which is headed by Hadley Dean.

Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner.

EPP’s shares opened 1.8% lower on Wednesday morning, giving the group a market capitalisation of R15.8bn.

Vukile Property Fund, another JSE-listed property owner with links to Europe, also issued new stock in recent weeks.

In early April, Vukile raised R700m to fund investments in Spain.

“The proceeds of the capital raise are to be deployed to fund asset management opportunities within the portfolio held via Vukile’s Spanish subsidiary, Castellana Properties Socimi,” it said at the time.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Rebosis Property Fund has autumn clearing to do

Once the darling of black owned and managed property companies, the company's management has its work cut out to win back investors
Companies
1 day ago

Listed property’s slow recovery still outpaced by equity investments

The property sector has gained in line with inflation but equity investments have outpaced it
Companies
1 day ago

Atlantic Leaf Properties needs to join indices to attract investors

The UK real estate company believes a listing on the SA Listed Property Index will draw investors
Companies
18 hours ago

PIC now biggest shareholder in ailing Texton Property Fund

SA's largest asset manager now owns nearly a fifth of a struggling real estate company
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Rebosis Property Fund has autumn clearing to do

Companies / Property

Listed property’s slow recovery still outpaced by equity investments

Companies / Property

Atlantic Leaf Properties needs to join indices to attract investors

Companies / Property

Is the PIC’s increased holding in Texton really a vote of confidence?

Companies

WATCH: Stock picks — Super Group and Vukile Property Fund

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.