Property owner EPP plans to raise R1.2bn by issuing shares

EPP, the Polish retail landlord formerly known as Echo Polska Properties, plans to raise R1.2bn by selling new shares in Johannesburg and Luxembourg.

“The equity raise is being undertaken in part to facilitate the introduction of a significant new equity investor that has committed to investing, through its participation in the bookbuild, at least €75m (R1.2bn) into EPP,” the group said.

The bookbuild process, which opened immediately, would also allow other investors to buy shares at the book price.

“The company reserves the right to increase the size of the equity raise and close it at any time … The equity raise is subject to pricing acceptable to EPP,” said the group, which is headed by Hadley Dean.

Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner.

EPP’s shares opened 1.8% lower on Wednesday morning, giving the group a market capitalisation of R15.8bn.

Vukile Property Fund, another JSE-listed property owner with links to Europe, also issued new stock in recent weeks.

In early April, Vukile raised R700m to fund investments in Spain.

“The proceeds of the capital raise are to be deployed to fund asset management opportunities within the portfolio held via Vukile’s Spanish subsidiary, Castellana Properties Socimi,” it said at the time.

