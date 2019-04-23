Rebosis Property Fund has autumn clearing to do

Mazwai had wanted to change the company’s direction so that it would own higher quality offices, retail and also try to take over Texton Property Fund. This was very different from Ngebulana’s strategy of becoming a retail-focused fund. Ngebulana returned to the helm a month after Mazwai’s departure and has been selling Rebosis’s office assets since.

Since October 2018 Rebosis has disposed of R5.2bn worth of offices. Proceeds from the disposals are being used to reduce the company’s loan-to-value (LTV) to below 40%. Rebosis’s LTV was 49.4% at the end of November.

The company owns about R4.6bn worth of offices and Ngebulana wants to dispose of more properties worth R2bn during 2019.

Rebosis owns six shopping centres worth R8.1bn, including Baywest in Port Elizabeth, Forest Hill in Centurion and Hemingways Mall in East London.

Head of listed property funds at Stanlib, Keillen Ndlovu, said the managerial changes had created uncertainty about Rebosis and weakened its share price, and other issues had confounded the weaknesses.

“Rebosis has gone through a challenging period due to a number of reasons which include high debt levels, negative perceptions about some of its retail assets and its exposure to New Frontier Properties in the UK,” Ndlovu said.

New Frontier has been struggling with some of the tenants at its malls having gone into administration. It has also breached debt covenants.

Ndlovu said selling only offices would not be enough to improve Rebosis’s balance sheet and decrease its LTV.