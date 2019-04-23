Companies / Property

Listed property’s slow recovery still outpaced by equity investments

The sector has gained in line with inflation but equity investments have outpaced it

23 April 2019 - 05:02 Alistair Anderson
The head of listed property funds at Stanlib, Keillen Ndlovu, says the sector has been held back by a weak economy. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The head of listed property funds at Stanlib, Keillen Ndlovu, says the sector has been held back by a weak economy.  Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The SA listed property sector has recovered very slowly so far in 2019 and is being outdone by equity investments.

According to research by Anchor Stockbrokers, the FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property Index (Sapy) had returned 4.7% in total, including capital and dividend growth up to last week Thursday. The All Property Index, which includes all real estate companies on the JSE, returned 3.5%. This was while the JSE Top 40 returned 13.3%.

But general equity analyst Keith McLachlan said on Thursday that, excluding some of the JSE’s largest counters — Naspers, Richemont, Anglo American and BHP Billiton — the Top 40 Index was up only 2.5% year to date.

Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property funds at Stanlib, said Sapy had been held back by a weak economy and weak investor sentiment. 

The R600bn Sapy, which includes the JSE’s top 20 liquid real-estate companies by market capitalisation, suffered its worst total return in more than 20 years in 2018.

The index lost 25.26% based on share-price declines and dividends in 2018. It was held back largely by the performance of four companies within the Resilient group stable, which all came under pressure in January 2018 following a R120bn selloff of their shares. The companies include Resilient, Fortress, Nepi Rockcastle and Lighthouse Capital.

The companies had accounted for 40% of the sector. Some asset managers and hedge funds released reports accusing the stable of market manipulation, insider trading and inflating profits.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has been investigating the four companies’ share trading  and their directors, among other things.

Alex Pascoe, the leader of the directorate of the market abuse investigation team at the FSCA, said in March his team had finished the first part of its investigation, which was into possible insider trading of the four companies’ shares, and found no evidence of the practice. 

The second part of its investigation, into false or misleading reporting by or about the four companies, is ongoing.

“We are going to release findings over time and are not rushing what is a highly sensitive investigation which affects many parties. There are many allegations here and we will continue to be thorough over the next few months,” Pascoe said.  

andersona@businesslive.co.za     

Weak economy hinders prospects of real estate listings in 2019

The listed property sector is trading at discounts to net asset value of between 10% and 15% on average as fund managers take a risk-off approach
Companies
6 days ago

Listed property profit forecasts hit lowest levels in more than a decade

Some real estate companies forecast payouts will fall again in 2019 in the worst economy since 2008
Companies
2 weeks ago

Growthpoint cans dividend reinvestment programme for interim period

Country’s largest property firm wants to avoid a weakening of the net asset value per share
Companies
4 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Weak economy hinders prospects of real estate listings in 2019

Companies / Property

Resilient REIT: Tentatively resilient, for now

Money & Investing / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.