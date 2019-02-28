Resilient REIT: Tentatively resilient, for now

While the market awaits the conclusion of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s (FSCA) prolonged probe into allegations of share price manipulation and insider-related trading against Resilient Reit and its associate companies, it appears that investor sentiment is on the mend.

The stock rallied about 6% last week following the release of its interim results.

This week the share price touched R64.50, which brings Resilient’s share price recovery close to 14% year to date.

While the stock is still nowhere near its early 2018 highs of about R150 — and is highly unlikely to get back to those levels any time soon — analysts say increased appetite for Resilient shares has been driven by encouraging results, including a solid performance of the company’s underlying property portfolio.

Resilient’s retail portfolio has recorded 4.7% comparable sales growth for the six months to December, comfortably ahead of the 1.4% recorded for SA shopping centres as a whole in the fourth quarter (MSCI figures). Resilient owns stakes in 28 malls across SA worth R23.4bn.

It is a dominant retail player in secondary cities, townships and rural areas such as Mbombela, Polokwane, Mahikeng, Tzaneen, Secunda, Kimberley, eMalahleni, Brits, Soweto, Mamelodi, Soshanguve and Thohoyandou.

Some of its shopping centres — most notably i’langa Mall (18.8%) in Mbombela, Mahikeng Mall (19.7%) and Arbour Crossing (10.2%) on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast — are still achieving double-digit sales growth, which analysts say is impressive given depressed consumer spending.