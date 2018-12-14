Resilient: only FSCA can end uncertainty

Resilient, the founding member of the stable of property companies whose share price collapse amid allegations of insider trading and market manipulation has cost investors more than R100bn, has challenged regulators to speed up their investigations and bring the matter to rest.

The company said on Thursday it had done all it could to assure shareholders that its management was not guilty of wrongdoing and that only the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) could bring an end to the ongoing uncertainty.

It has rejected calls from the country’s biggest fund managers, including the Public Investment Corporation, Allan Gray and Coronation, for an independent probe into the group’s affairs.

The company said it wanted the FSCA, which has been investigating since March, to complete its probe so it could move forward with its normal business in 2019.

The Resilient stable also includes Nepi Rockcastle, Fortress and Lighthouse Capital. Resilient’s share price is down 56.6% since the start of 2018, with Nepi down 49.4%, Fortress B-class shares down 67% and Lighthouse Capital 45.5% lower. The uncertainty also weighed on the listed property sector, which is down 31%. The JSE’s all share index is down 13%.