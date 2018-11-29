News Leader
WATCH: Tough environment weighs on Arrowhead’s FY results
29 November 2018 - 11:23
A tough economic environment weighed on Arrowhead's annual performance -seeing it record a 15% decline in its dividend, which came in at just over 74 cents. Despite this the group still anticipates growth of over 2% in its distributable property income from its direct property portfolio over the next period. We're now joined by CFO, Imraan Suleman for more perspective on the numbers released today.
Arrowhead CFO, Imraan Suleman joins Business Day TV for a closer look at their annual performance results
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: