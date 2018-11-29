Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: Tough environment weighs on Arrowhead’s FY results

29 November 2018 - 11:23 Business Day TV
Property fund. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Property fund. Picture: THINKSTOCK

A tough economic environment weighed on Arrowhead's annual performance -seeing it record a 15% decline in its dividend, which came in at just over 74 cents. Despite this the group still anticipates growth of over 2% in its distributable property income from its direct property portfolio over the next period. We're now joined by CFO, Imraan Suleman for more perspective on the numbers released today.

Arrowhead CFO, Imraan Suleman joins Business Day TV for a closer look at their annual performance results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Arrowhead’s dividend slides as growing vacancies pose big problem

The property group is spending more to retain existing tenants and to lure new ones
Companies
1 day ago

Fund managers keep faith in struggling Arrowhead Properties

Property fund's investments in other companies have let it down in 2018
Companies
18 hours ago

Weaker rand agrees with Trump’s gut feel on Fed

Arrowhead Properties and agricultural group Crookes Brothers release results, and the BER the third quarter’s consumer confidence index
Markets
1 day ago

Naspers’s almost 5% jump pulls up the JSE

Local stocks benefit from the market heavyweight’s strong showing, while banks and retailers gain due to a stable rand
Markets
1 day ago

Indluplace concerned results will not improve in short term

Indluplace releases disappointing results for the year to September, reporting flat dividend growth
Companies
14 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Nepi Rockcastle sheds R9bn as Viceroy claims ...
Companies / Property
2.
African Bank to take on Capitec
Companies / Financial Services
3.
KPMG SA can be saved, says chairman Wiseman Nkuhlu
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Karan Beef cashes in on exponential growth in ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.