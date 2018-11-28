Weaker rand agrees with Trump’s gut feel on Fed

The JSE is likely to join a global rebound on Wednesday sparked by a White House adviser’s comment ahead of Saturday’s Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Argentina.

The S&P 500 reversed losses to close 0.33% higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump’s economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Saturday’s meeting was an opportunity to turn the page on the trade war with China.

Tencent was up 2.63% to HK$311.80, indicating that 31%-owner Naspers will lead the JSE higher on Wednesday.

BHP tracked oil prices lower, falling 1.2% to A$30.50 in Sydney ahead of the JSE’s opening.

The rand appeared to agree with Trump’s unhappiness with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, weakening in the early hours of Wednesday to trade at R13.94/$, R15.74/€ and R17.76/£ at 6.45am.