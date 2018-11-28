Fund managers keep faith in struggling Arrowhead Properties

Fund managers are keeping faith in Arrowhead Properties’ management as it looks to recover from its worst year since listing in 2011.

Arrowhead’s share price rose as much as 5.76% on Wednesday, closing at R4.22, despite a 15.333% drop in its dividend per share, which it attributed largely to weak returns from its interests in other funds and from vacancies in its office portfolio.

Releasing the results for the year to September 30, CEO Mark Kaplan echoed many of his peers in the listed property sector saying he expected dividend and share price growth to rebound only in 2020, and that 2019 would be a very difficult year for Arrowhead and the economy in general.

He said it would be exceptionally difficult to forecast dividend growth for the 2019 financial year as Arrowhead needed to see how its investments performed, including its stake in Rebosis Property Fund. Two weeks ago, Rebosis reported that its dividend for the year to August had slipped 27.7%, largely thanks to the poor performance of its UK shopping centre subsidiary New Frontier.

Arrowhead, unlike several other JSE-listed property companies, invests solely in SA.

It announced a dividend of 33.67c per share for the six months ended September and a full-year dividend of 74.10c per share. This was compared with 87.52c a share, which it had paid for the 2017 financial year.

“This has been an incredibly difficult year for Arrowhead and we cannot hide from what is a disappointing set of results. Many other property funds can use cross-currency swaps and offshore holdings to inflate their dividends, but our strategy remains focused on SA. We took a decision to remove nonrecurring income items and this will ensure that our dividend growth will be consistent when the economy recovers which will hopefully be by 2020,” Kaplan said.

The Arrowhead property portfolio is a mix of retail assets accounting for 61%, office assets which account for 31% and industrial which accounts for 8%, that are directly held, and provides indirect investment exposure to its separately listed subsidiaries, Gemgrow Properties and Indluplace Properties.

Arrowhead also has investments in listed securities Rebosis Property Fund, in which it holds 16.42%, and Dipula Income Fund, of which it owns 8.6%.

Chief operating officer Riaz Kader said the downward pressure on Arrowhead’s stakes in Dipula Income Fund, Gemgrow Properties and Indluplace Properties, will be relieved in the near future.

“I think all of these companies are making strides in dealing with their challenges. Dipula has warned its dividend will be flat in 2019, but it did indicate that it would deliver 7% growth in dividends per share for the year ending August 2020. Indluplace had a problem with a large vacancy at its Highveld View property and Gemgrow had some general challenges. We are seeing signs that these issues will be dealt with soon,” said Kader.

Kaplan said distributable property income from his fund’s direct property portfolio, comprising 49 properties valued at R5.6bn would grow in excess of 2% in the September 2019 year.

Rael Colley, real estate analyst at Anchor Stockbrokers, said Arrowhead’s results were in line with expectations. The fact that Arrowhead had given guidance about its directly held portfolio gave investors confidence, he said.

“Now that the management team has given an indication of the performance of their direct portfolio the market is better able to assess the impact of the negative growth outlook of its listed holdings on Arrowheads' distribution growth [for financial 2019],” he said.

