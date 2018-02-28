Companies / Property

Growthpoint distributions rise, vacancies tick up

28 February 2018 - 10:44 Staff Writer
Growthpoint Properties' headquarters in Sandton. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Growthpoint increased its distribution per share for the six months to end-December 2017 by 6.5%, the group announced on Wednesday.

Distributable income rose 10.6% to R2.9bn and the group net asset value rose 3.9% to 2,593c per share, compared with the first half of 2017.

Group vacancies stood at 4.6%, up 0.9% from the 2017 financial year but well contained, the group said.

Group property assets increased 4.4% to R127.7bn on an annual basis.

It said gearing levels remained conservative, down 0.5% from a year earlier.

The consolidated loan-to-value ratio was 34.5%, from 36.7% before.

The group expects that the dividend growth for the full year will be similar to that achieved in the previous full year.

Growth point is diversifying offshore, and aims to double the offshore contribution to distributable income in the next three to five years.

Its offshore component consists of a 65% stake in Growthpoint Australia, and exposure to eastern Europe through a 29% stake in London-listed Globalworth Real Estate Investments.

It is also diversifying into new income streams, and said finance income increased by 15.8% to R360m from R311m in the first half of 2017.

At 9.23am the Growthpoint share price was down 2.12% to R29.05. It has risen 5% in 2018.

