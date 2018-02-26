Companies / Property

Hammerson enjoys its best year in terms of letting

26 February 2018 - 10:53 Staff Writer
Hammerson CEO David Atkins is joined by JSE support staff at his company’s listing on the JSE in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Global property group Hammerson increased basic earnings per share (EPS) 21.9% to 49 pence for the year to end-December, the group announced on Monday.

Net rental income rose 6.9% to £370.4m from £346.5m and adjusted profit 6.8% to £246.3m from £230.7m.

The dividend increased to 14.8p per share from 13.9p.

CEO David Atkins said the group achieved the highest level of lettings in 2017 than in any of the group’s 75-year history and group occupancy was at a 17-year high at 98.3%.

"Overall, we are in a strong position to respond to the current consumer conditions in the UK and our rigorous approach to the capital and asset management of our properties supports our confidence in generating future returns for our shareholders," he said.

Hammerson, which is set to conclude the announced takeover of Intu this year, said this would create a £21bn portfolio with more leading UK shopping centres and enlarged presence in Spain’s fast-growing market. At the same time, a disposal programme is set to gather further momentum.

At 9.21am Hammerson shares on the JSE were untraded at R77.34. It is down 14.71% in 2018.

