MAS Real Estate increases its half-year distribution

26 February 2018 - 10:02 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK

Property group MAS Real Estate has proposed a distribution of 3.58 euro cents per share in respect of the first half of the 2018 financial year, the group announced on Monday.

This number includes a supplement of 0.88c per share from reserves, representing a total per share increase of 34.6% over the comparative period in the previous financial year.

The group said it achieved distributable earnings of €17.1m for the six months to end-December, a growth of 98% compared with the year-earlier period.

The group said it was set to benefit from a strong balance sheet for the rest of the financial year. It also has access to a development business with demonstrated competitive advantages, it said.

These include retail, office, industrial, logistics and hotel assets in western Europe and in central and eastern Europe.

At 9.32am MAS was up 0.44% to R22.90 in JSE trade.

