Companies / Property

BUYING SHARES IN STABLE

Resilient executives bank on recovery

07 February 2018 - 06:31 Alistair Anderson
Des de Beer. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Des de Beer. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Executives from the Resilient group of companies have begun to increase their personal holdings in the stable, suggesting they expect the companies’ share price to recover after the worst selldown in their history.

Some institutions are also expecting the companies’ share prices to rebound after the sustained selldown in shares.

The stable includes Resilient, Greenbay Properties, Fortress and Nepi Rockcastle. Resilient CEO Des de Beer has spent R60m since Friday on stocks in that specific company through his trust, Delsa Investments.

Fortress CEO Mark Stevens spent R2.2m on Fortress B ordinary shares this week through his trust, MWS Investment Trust. Resilient’s share price has declined 14% in 2018.

Fortress’s B shares have dropped about 31% year to date. Its A shares are down 4.5%. Greenbay’s price is up nearly 9.68% and Nepi Rockcastle is down nearly 29% year to date. Some investors have shorted the shares of the stable and any potential upside may have been stunted by a general selldown of equities in SA and various major markets in the US and Europe.

US stocks were battered on Monday, with the Dow Jones falling almost 1,200 points, the biggest single-day drop in its history. However, institutional investors are taking advantage of the subdued prices.

Property stocks have fallen about 20% in 2018. The sector achieved 17.15% total returns in the 2017 calendar year, according to Keillen Ndlovu, the head of listed property funds at Stanlib.

"We have seen steady inflows into our funds despite the current market weakness and volatility. We are using the opportunity to selectively buy property stocks, including in the Resilient stable, at these lower levels," he said.

Fayyaz Mottiar of Absa Asset Management said he was continuing to buy into the group.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Short sellers likely to come short

The aggressive short selling of the shares in the Resilient group of companies should soon come to an end with the amount of stock available for ...
Companies
21 hours ago

Resilient to speak to shareholders about volatile share price

That will offer shareholders a chance to express concern ‘that may explain the current weakness in the share price’ after recent rumours ...
Companies
4 days ago

Property stocks remain under pressure

The property sector is still 9.7% down in 2018, roughly the same percentage it gained in capital growth in 2017
Companies
7 days ago

Capitec: Viceroy report is riddled with inaccuracies

Claims send share price 25% lower in intraday trade, while the Reserve Bank says the bank is solvent and well capitalised
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Investec’s Stephen Koseff to step down to make ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Union takes aim at PIC and Gigaba after new Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Viceroy not backing down on Capitec report
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Naspers calls on Investec to withdraw negative ...
Companies
5.
Vedanta to hunt for oil off South Africa’s west ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Short sellers likely to come short
Companies / Property

Resilient to speak to shareholders about volatile share price
Companies / Property

RESILIENT REIT: Sighs of relief from investors
Money & Investing

Nontargeted Resilient hopes sell-off will now end
Companies / Property

Property stocks remain under pressure
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.