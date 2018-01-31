Property stocks remain under pressure

But this relief rally faded towards the close, illustrating that property stocks remain vulnerable to other factors, notably spiking bond yields and a stronger rand.

The property sector is still 9.7% down in 2018, roughly the same percentage it gained in capital growth in 2017.

The index closed 0.48% lower at 627.26 points.

On Monday the index lost another 4.3%, again illustrating the volatile nature of trade the sector has endured since

January 2, when ironically it opened at a record high of 698.03 points.

It is not surprising that stocks in the Resilient stable have been the main losers in 2018. Resilient has lost 21.58% and Nepi Rockcastle 23.5%. Other stalwarts in the sector have also been affected, including Growthpoint, up only a marginal 0.43% for the year, and Hyprop, losing 2.89% in January. Redefine is flat.

The debilitating effect of spiking bond yields was clearly illustrated on Monday, when the US 10-year treasury yielded 2.7% for the first time since mid-2014. Local bond yields rose 12 basis points, causing property investors to sell.

There is a clear relationship between bond yields and property stocks, as many financing instruments in the sector are linked to global bond yields. A rise in global bond yields will affect the SA market negatively, at least initially.

A rise in the rand will also hamper a recovery, as 40% of listed property has exposure to offshore earnings. This number could soon rise to 50% after the merger between Intu and Hammerson, said Old Mutual analyst Izak Odendaal.

There are, however, some positive developments. Strong global growth usually supports the sector. Analysts say global listed property could be due for a melt-up after trending sideways for the past three years, following robust GDP data out of the US on Friday.

In the past when US interest rates rose, listed property typically did well because the stronger economy increased demand for rentals and leases, said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen. "Hopefully the same will occur in 2018."

He viewed any weakness in the local sector as a buying opportunity, more so after the index had now fallen back into its three-year trading band.

Forecasters were looking for 10% plus returns for the sector in 2018, Odendaal said.

