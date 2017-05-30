How Delta Property plans to boost its investor base

"These results are a testimony of our ongoing efforts to focus on our strategy of long-term investment in quality, rental income-generating properties in strategic nodes attractive to sovereign entities and other tenants requiring empowered landlords," said Nomvete.

"The successful conclusion of ongoing corporate action will allow us to renew debt at favourable rates and lower our gearing to significantly below 40%," he said.

Delta’s loan-to-value improved to 41.5% from 47.2% mainly as a result of the acquisition of a R1.3bn portfolio from Redefine Properties which was settled through the issue of shares. The Redefine portfolio was acquired in 2015 but only transferred between April 2016 and August 2016.

During the year, Delta had refinanced debt worth R1.2bn.

Metope Investment Managers CEO and portfolio manager Liliane Barnard said Delta’s results were in line with expectations and management guidance of between 7% and 7.5%. She said Delta had made a concerted effort to improve its balance sheet, with its gearing having been reduced.

"We expect there to be pressure on distributions going forward as the short-dated debt facilities will require refinancing, which is likely to be at higher rates than the current weighted average of 9.2%," she said.

"Adding to this is the much-anticipated DPW [Department of Public Works] leasing policy framework, which we expect will result in a reduction of leased rent-per-square-metre rates, but with a longer lease length and a more secure income stream."