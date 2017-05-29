Companies / Property

Delta reports increase in total distribution

29 May 2017 - 10:53 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Delta Property Fund, which is mainly in the government leased office space, on Monday, reported a 7.1% rise in total distribution to 97.24c in year to end-February from a year-earlier period.

Contractual rental income and property operating expenses increased by 32.1% and 44.1% respectively, largely influenced by the growth in the portfolio due to transfer of previous acquisitions.

In 2015, the fund acquired a portfolio of properties from Redefine, which were transferred in 2016.

Delta’s portfolio of R11.4bn consists of 112 properties with a total gross lettable area of 981,777m², which includes assets held-for-sale comprising 18 properties.

In terms of the tenant breakdown by revenue, national government made up 41.1%, provincial government 19.8 %, state-owned enterprises around 10.5% and local government 5%.

Delta forecast earnings to be flat in the 2018 financial year due to one-off lease adjustments being traded off for longer-term leases and the disposal of noncurrent assets held-for-sale.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Gupta-linked firm’s bid to buy Habib Bank ‘off ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
BMW to halt production at Rosslyn plant
Companies
4.
Eskom’s Molefe says payout was an error
Companies / Energy
5.
Black professionals stage a walkout at Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.