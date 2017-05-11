BUSINESS DAY TV: Sector is extremely buoyant, evolving and expanding

BUSINESS DAY TV: Equites Property Fund has reported a 14% rise in its full year distributions to just over 110c while its net asset value per share came in 9.1% higher. And a successful accelerated book-build in November has seen the group end the year with a loan-to-value of 21.2%. Its CEO, Andrea Taverna-Turisan, joins us now in studio with more detail.

Andrea, so Equites, of course, the only specialist logistics property fund listed on the JSE and your growth coming within a very stagnant economic environment in SA right now. So what kind of activity are you seeing in the logistics space?

ANDREA TAVERNA-TURISAN: It’s definitely softened from two to three years ago. That’s on the development side which is a little bit softer. However, on the acquisitions side we’ve had a very successful year last year and we’re quietly confident with the capital raise that you mentioned in November, our balance sheet [is] looking particularly strong. We’ve got about R1.5bn of undrawn facilities on our balance sheet at the moment, so we are ready and fit to execute should there be vendors who are wanting to trade out of their properties at the moment.

BDTV: Yes, for the short to medium term though, given the fact that you say you’re looking at a softer development space and you having raised capital, is that growth more likely to be acquisitive than organic right now?

ATT: The acquisitive side will potentially be stronger, however, we are still quietly confident that we will have between R300m and R500m worth of development coming through the pipeline within the next 18 months. Over and above that, we’ve got 18% of the portfolio currently exposed to the UK and we’ve got a strategic vision of that being approximately 25%. So we’ve got a bit of headroom to do some stuff in the UK as well, which we are constantly exploring. And even in that market with their tough conditions and Brexit, obviously, being on everybody’s lips, the sector per se though is just such a powerful sector worldwide at the moment.

BDTV: Have you seen any shift in the UK space when it comes to that operating environment, the economic scene, or is it still too early to tell what the implications of Brexit could potentially be?

ATT: We’ve seen the sector actually being extremely buoyant and that’s coupled with the sector evolving and expanding into new horizons effectively that weren’t there maybe five or 10 years ago. So that, coupled with a lack of available land in key strategic areas, we’ve seen rental growth in the UK and consequently, with not much stock coming to market, we’ve seen yield compressions being pretty dramatic in the UK in the last two years as well.