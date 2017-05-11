BUSINESS DAY TV: Sector is extremely buoyant, evolving and expanding
Andrea Taverna-Turisan is Equites CEO.
BUSINESS DAY TV: Equites Property Fund has reported a 14% rise in its full year distributions to just over 110c while its net asset value per share came in 9.1% higher. And a successful accelerated book-build in November has seen the group end the year with a loan-to-value of 21.2%. Its CEO, Andrea Taverna-Turisan, joins us now in studio with more detail.
Andrea, so Equites, of course, the only specialist logistics property fund listed on the JSE and your growth coming within a very stagnant economic environment in SA right now. So what kind of activity are you seeing in the logistics space?
ANDREA TAVERNA-TURISAN: It’s definitely softened from two to three years ago. That’s on the development side which is a little bit softer. However, on the acquisitions side we’ve had a very successful year last year and we’re quietly confident with the capital raise that you mentioned in November, our balance sheet [is] looking particularly strong. We’ve got about R1.5bn of undrawn facilities on our balance sheet at the moment, so we are ready and fit to execute should there be vendors who are wanting to trade out of their properties at the moment.
BDTV: Yes, for the short to medium term though, given the fact that you say you’re looking at a softer development space and you having raised capital, is that growth more likely to be acquisitive than organic right now?
ATT: The acquisitive side will potentially be stronger, however, we are still quietly confident that we will have between R300m and R500m worth of development coming through the pipeline within the next 18 months. Over and above that, we’ve got 18% of the portfolio currently exposed to the UK and we’ve got a strategic vision of that being approximately 25%. So we’ve got a bit of headroom to do some stuff in the UK as well, which we are constantly exploring. And even in that market with their tough conditions and Brexit, obviously, being on everybody’s lips, the sector per se though is just such a powerful sector worldwide at the moment.
BDTV: Have you seen any shift in the UK space when it comes to that operating environment, the economic scene, or is it still too early to tell what the implications of Brexit could potentially be?
ATT: We’ve seen the sector actually being extremely buoyant and that’s coupled with the sector evolving and expanding into new horizons effectively that weren’t there maybe five or 10 years ago. So that, coupled with a lack of available land in key strategic areas, we’ve seen rental growth in the UK and consequently, with not much stock coming to market, we’ve seen yield compressions being pretty dramatic in the UK in the last two years as well.
BDTV: Okay, so let’s compare that with what you’re seeing at home as far as rental escalations are concerned, and not too much coming online.
ATT: The fortunate position that Equites finds itself in is that we’ve stuck to our strategy and we’ve basically developed and acquired quality product. We’ve paid top dollar for it but with it came long-dated income and as you know, within the South African environment, we get annual escalations. Now our average escalation rate across our portfolio at the moment is just shy of 8%, 70%-plus of our portfolio expires post-February 2020. So we’ve got this stable income that comes from the majority of our tenants, 90% plus being A-grade as defined by the JSE.
We’ve got this stable income that’s coming through and unless we get a material tenant failure, which is highly unlikely but is obviously not impossible, we’re pretty confident that our world is looking good and, obviously, with the strong balance sheet, we’re in a position to act as and when opportunities do arise.
BDTV: Absolutely. Talk us through the sustainability of earnings like this and your ability, as well, to maintain long-term leases and customers buying into that along with the level of escalations you’re managing to push through right now.
ATT: The escalation environment is one which is standard within the South African economy. Obviously, the beauty of the development product that we do is that within a development lease you tend to get a 10-year lease, so that guarantees you a sustained income flow for the foreseeable future. And the type of product that we’ve bought has given us that.
We’ve gone into a JV with the Attacq Group where we’ve bought into the portfolio in the year that’s gone by where the average length of lease on that, as of end February, was 8.6-years and seven of the eight properties are let to basically blue-chip tenants. We’ve geared that, we’ve hedged that position out and the rental growth that will come through, coupled with the hedging, will give us sustainable growth for the foreseeable future.
BDTV: And of course, Equites forecasting 10% to 12% distribution growth over the next financial year.
Please login or register to comment.