Equites results beat expectations

"We attribute this to our focus on strong property fundamentals, which resulted in virtually no vacancies across the portfolio and no tenant defaults," he said.

"The range of attractive acquisitions and developments undertaken in recent times, has further served to position Equites as a low-risk, high-growth fund in a top-performing sector," said Taverna-Turisan. Equites’ net asset value (NAV) per share grew 9.1% from R12.94 to R14.12 for the year.

Its property portfolio increased 51.4%, from R4.1bn to R6.2bn, during the reporting period. Its net property expense ratio reduced to 2.5% from 3.5%.

As much as R1bn in capital was raised through an accelerated book-build in November 2016. Equites acquired eight A-grade premium logistics properties in Waterfall from listed capital growth fund Attacq. It also expanded into the UK through the acquisition of two completed distribution warehouses in logistics nodes and the conclusion of a third deal to acquire a property, which is under development.

Liliane Barnard, CEO and portfolio manager at Metope Investment Managers, said Equites had delivered a strong set of results.

"Distributions, which were up 14.25% on the previous year, slightly outperformed the company’s guidance of 12% to 14%," she said.

"At a clean forward yield of 7.4% and a 20% premium to NAV, Equites has managed to significantly de-risk its offering. Loan to value was a low 21% at year end, with year-end-loan balances as well as all capital commitments to date fully hedged," said Barnard.

The lease expiry profile was long-dated, with 76%, by revenue, expiring after five years and 88% of revenue being derived from A-grade tenants, many of them listed multinationals or nationals.

"Given the prospect of an uncertain economic environment, in SA and in the UK, we are confident that Equites will deliver on its guidance of

10%-12% growth in distribution per share for 2018, due to the defensive nature of its portfolio, long leases and well-hedged balance sheet," Barnard said.