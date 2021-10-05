WATCH: Making miners future fit

While high prices for PGMs, iron ore, coal, manganese and chrome over the past two years offered SA a welcome cushion during the Covid pandemic, this trend has reversed over the past few months. And though coal remains at elevated levels, Transnet’s woes continue to limit SA’s export capacity. In addition, rising oil and soft commodity prices, coupled with a resurgent dollar, are going to put a lot of pressure on disposable incomes.

The question for mining firms is what should they do with the largesse they have generated to date to ensure they are future fit? It’s an area of focus at this year’s Joburg mining indaba, and Michael Avery is joined by Nhlanhla Sibisi, climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Africa; Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater; and July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources.