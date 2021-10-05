Companies

COVID-19 BUSINESS WATCH

WATCH: Making miners future fit

Michael Avery and guests discuss the future of SA mining amid the latest slump in commodity prices

05 October 2021 - 15:02
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

While high prices for PGMs, iron ore, coal, manganese and chrome over the past two years offered SA a welcome cushion during the Covid pandemic, this trend has reversed over the past few months. And though coal remains at elevated levels, Transnet’s woes continue to limit SA’s export capacity. In addition, rising oil and soft commodity prices, coupled with a resurgent dollar, are going to put a lot of pressure on disposable incomes.

The question for mining firms is what should they do with the largesse they have generated to date to ensure they are future fit? It’s an area of focus at this year’s Joburg mining indaba, and Michael Avery is joined by Nhlanhla Sibisi, climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Africa; Neal Froneman, CEO of Sibanye-Stillwater; and July Ndlovu, CEO of Thungela Resources.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie defends quality of bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Hotel gains shield JSE as rand breaches R15/$ on ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down in global ...
Companies
4.
Kumba Iron Ore names Mpumi Zikalala as new CEO
Companies / Mining
5.
Sanlam’s takeover of Absa investment unit will ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

SA mining’s wasted future

Features

More than 200,000 miners vaccinated

National

Ruling on BEE status in charter hailed as a victory for miners

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.