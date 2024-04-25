Local bourse closes marginally weaker
Aid can mitigate disasters amid rampant poverty and inequality
SIU receives payment from Terrence Magogodela after legal battle, but says case is not closed
Business Day TV speaks to outgoing acting editor for Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian
The proposal values Anglo at £31.1bn
Central bank expects load-shedding to shave 0.6 percentage point from growth this year
The agreement aims to boost domestic manufacturing of chips and reduce reliance on China and Taiwan for supply
He wants players to make decisions for themselves in second leg at Loftus
Carmaker sets its sights on a strategy to grow its presence in China
SA could return as a major copper player as the country’s only listed pure copper producer, Copper 360, delivered the Northern Cape’s first copper concentrate in 21 years. Business Day TV sat down with Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson for more detail.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson on its copper breakthrough
Business Day TV talks to Nelson after the producer delivered Northern Cape’s first copper concentrate in 21 years
