Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson on its copper breakthrough

Business Day TV talks to Nelson after the producer delivered Northern Cape’s first copper concentrate in 21 years

25 April 2024 - 17:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson. Picture: SUPPLIED
Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA could return as a major copper player as the country’s only listed pure copper producer, Copper 360, delivered the Northern Cape’s first copper concentrate in 21 years. Business Day TV sat down with Copper 360 CEO Jan Nelson for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Capitec clients join the surge to Shein
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Anglo American receives BHP buyout proposal, ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Capitec boss alarmed at abuse of debt review
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Anglo’s share price soars after BHP confirms ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sasol revises guidance for Secunda operations ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.