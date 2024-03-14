Exxaro rewards shareholders with R5.4bn in dividends
But the group says the special dividend is still subject to approval by the Reserve Bank
14 March 2024 - 10:04
Exxaro, SA’s largest coal miner, will pay shareholders a final dividend of R10.10 per share as well as a special dividend of R5.72.
Together these dividend payments will see the group distribute about R5.4bn to shareholders...
