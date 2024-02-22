Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders of PSG and All Weather Capital’s Shane Watkins
Merits of tapping GFECRA will be debated at length and markets will have their say
Self-defeating fiscal strategy said to shrink GDP, raise debt and make it impossible to fund state programmes
Party's secretary-general however says the policy should not be discarded
Consumers are spending on essentials only, leading to lower volumes sold
Godongwana’s claim of a primary surplus 'is merely cashing in on Reserve Bank reserves'
Business Day TV speaks to chancellor of the University of the Free State, Bonang Mohale, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown and Busa CEO Cas Coovadia
Lyudmila Navalnaya says she has seen his body and accuses Russian investigators of threatening her
Frenchman signs for round of five birdies and three eagles
Prices start at R775,900 and the range-topping model has a real sting in its tail
Copper 360 on Thursday announced it had raised R99.7m to complete its acquisition of Nama Copper and bolster short-term working capital. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Jan Nelson for more detail.
WATCH: Copper 360 secures almost R100m in additional funding
Business Day TV speaks to the mining company’s CEO, Jan Nelson
