WATCH: Copper 360 secures almost R100m in additional funding

Business Day TV speaks to the mining company’s CEO, Jan Nelson

22 February 2024 - 20:48
Picture: 123RF/CITADELLE
Copper 360 on Thursday announced it had raised R99.7m to complete its acquisition of Nama Copper and bolster short-term working capital. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Jan Nelson for more detail.

