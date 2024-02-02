SA coal miners juggle price and cost of transport
Domestic demand, driven mostly by Eskom, seen improving but shipments remain under strain as Transnet struggles to get back on track
SA coal exporters face another challenging year as Transnet’s rail troubles force some businesses to consider persisting with more expensive transport options to get their product to international markets while commodity prices remain under pressure.
The industry expects to see a slight increase in Eskom’s coal usage, enough to at least recoup the drop in demand of about 5-million tonnes last year caused by record levels of power cuts implemented by the state-owned power utility, Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke said. He was speaking at the McCloskey Southern African Coal Conference in Cape Town on Thursday...
