Godongwana keeps a close eye on Transnet’s cash
Finance minister not sure whether government will give an equity injection
12 January 2024 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says he can’t yet give a yes or no answer to the question of whether government will give Transnet an equity injection, over and above the guarantee it provided in December.
But he says he is watching Transnet’s cash flow closely and ‘trying to understand the nature of the problem’. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.