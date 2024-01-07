Exxaro sticks to strategy despite coal’s ‘big role’ in energy mix
The miner says it will not invest further in the acquisition or development of additional assets beyond its current portfolio
07 January 2024 - 18:43
Exxaro, SA’s biggest coal miner by production, said the “significant” role coal is still expected to play in the country’s energy mix as contained in the draft Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) is unlikely to lead to a change in strategy as it hunts for clean energy minerals.
Exxaro, one of Eskom’s main coal suppliers, told Business Day that while it needs more time to study the IRP 2023 and its implications for its business and the industry, its “position remains unchanged”...
