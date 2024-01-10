National

Vopak consortium selected to operate new LNG terminal in Richards Bay

Vopak, a Dutch company which operates terminals and storage facilities worldwide, partnered with Transnet Pipelines during the bidding round

10 January 2024 - 18:16
by Wendell Roelf
A queue of trucks waiting to offload at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/SANDILE NDLOVU
Vopak consortium has been selected as the preferred bidder to develop and operate a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at the Port of Richards Bay for 25 years, state-owned Transnet National Ports Authority said on Wednesday.

SA is increasingly turning towards gas, as well as renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, as it looks to overcome its worst energy crisis on record and break its reliance on coal-fired plants that power its economy.

“TNPA is excited about the prospects this project brings, especially that this gas infrastructure will be the first of its kind in SA,” said Moshe Motlohi, TNPA managing executive for the Eastern region ports.

TNPA added it expects the terminal to begin operations at Richards Bay during 2027.

Reuters

Logistics and energy woes are poisoning SA’s motor industry, Ford warns

Company’s Africa president Neale Hill joins VW’s Thomas Schaeffer in raising the alarm about the dire long-term consequences of power cuts, and ...
Life
1 month ago

Nelson Mandela Bay slams Transnet for adding to delays at Port Elizabeth and Ngqura ports

Business chamber says a newly introduced booking system for trucks involves manual registration processes that are wasting more time in getting cargo ...
Business
1 month ago

Incompetence and lethargy behind Richards Bay port dysfunction, Ramaphosa says

Pressure is mounting to get cargo in and out of SA ports ahead of festive season
National
1 month ago

Fresh bid to halt Karpowership SA’s Richards Bay project

Gas power project delayed again as environmentalists appeal to minister against authorisation
National
1 month ago
