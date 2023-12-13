Anglo American’s share price has been pummelled over the past couple of days since it announced cuts to its output and capex plans in response to a hostile environment for its commodities.
It’s facing sharply lower prices for its platinum group metals (PGMs), with returns in the sector at 30-year lows. Diamonds are in the doldrums, too. But while Anglo remains bullish about the longer-term outlook for PGMs and diamonds, it’s being brutally realistic about the shorter term — hence the decision to slow down capex and implement added cost cuts.
But Anglo has been hit not just by the global downturn but also by SA’s own logistics crisis. Iron ore prices are strong, but Kumba Iron Ore can’t get its ore to market because of Transnet. Nor does Anglo expect an early end to Transnet’s troubles — hence the decision to cut production at Kumba.
In the previous commodity downturn miners were too slow to pull back on costs and capex, and the sector took plenty of pain. This time, the hope is that miners have learnt those lessons. In that sense Anglo’s swift action should be an encouraging signal even if it came as a shock to the market. For SA, however, the forced cuts at Kumba are another shocking reminder of the toll Transnet is taking on the economy.
EDITORIAL: Anglo’s swift action sends encouraging signal
In the previous commodity downturn miners were too slow to pull back on costs and capex
Anglo American’s share price has been pummelled over the past couple of days since it announced cuts to its output and capex plans in response to a hostile environment for its commodities.
It’s facing sharply lower prices for its platinum group metals (PGMs), with returns in the sector at 30-year lows. Diamonds are in the doldrums, too. But while Anglo remains bullish about the longer-term outlook for PGMs and diamonds, it’s being brutally realistic about the shorter term — hence the decision to slow down capex and implement added cost cuts.
But Anglo has been hit not just by the global downturn but also by SA’s own logistics crisis. Iron ore prices are strong, but Kumba Iron Ore can’t get its ore to market because of Transnet. Nor does Anglo expect an early end to Transnet’s troubles — hence the decision to cut production at Kumba.
In the previous commodity downturn miners were too slow to pull back on costs and capex, and the sector took plenty of pain. This time, the hope is that miners have learnt those lessons. In that sense Anglo’s swift action should be an encouraging signal even if it came as a shock to the market. For SA, however, the forced cuts at Kumba are another shocking reminder of the toll Transnet is taking on the economy.
EDITORIAL: Marokane’s list of challenges is formidable
EDITORIAL: Negligent SOE directors must suffer the consequences
EDITORIAL: Sobering growth numbers raise questions about the outlook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WeSizwe declares an end to the Bakubung mine sit-in
NUM, Amcu at odds over mine retrenchments
Anglo American’s R93bn loss in value tests boss Duncan Wanblad
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.