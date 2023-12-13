Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Anglo’s swift action sends encouraging signal

In the previous commodity downturn miners were too slow to pull back on costs and capex

13 December 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Anglo American’s share price has been pummelled over the past couple of days since it announced cuts to its output and capex plans in response to a hostile environment for its commodities.

It’s facing sharply lower prices for its platinum group metals (PGMs), with returns in the sector at 30-year lows. Diamonds are in the doldrums, too. But while Anglo remains bullish about the longer-term outlook for PGMs and diamonds, it’s being brutally realistic about the shorter term — hence the decision to slow down capex and implement added cost cuts.

But Anglo has been hit not just by the global downturn but also by SA’s own logistics crisis. Iron ore prices are strong, but Kumba Iron Ore can’t get its ore to market because of Transnet. Nor does Anglo expect an early end to Transnet’s troubles — hence the decision to cut production at Kumba.

In the previous commodity downturn miners were too slow to pull back on costs and capex, and the sector took plenty of pain. This time, the hope is that miners have learnt those lessons. In that sense Anglo’s swift action should be an encouraging signal even if it came as a shock to the market. For SA, however, the forced cuts at Kumba are another shocking reminder of the toll Transnet is taking on the economy.

EDITORIAL: Marokane’s list of challenges is formidable

New CEO will need the support of his board and, crucially, of government
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Negligent SOE directors must suffer the consequences

Public enterprises department is pursuing implicated directors with a view to holding them to account
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Sobering growth numbers raise questions about the outlook

The logistics crisis is taking a huge toll, weighing heavily on SA’s ability to trade and grow
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TRISTEN TAYLOR: A perfect storm for a nuclear ...
Opinion
2.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: What happens with war when the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: It is time to call out the ANC’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HILTON TROLLIP: Breaking the system for profit — ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Best of Brandan 2023 #4
Opinion

Related Articles

WeSizwe declares an end to the Bakubung mine sit-in

Companies / Mining

NUM, Amcu at odds over mine retrenchments

Business

Anglo American’s R93bn loss in value tests boss Duncan Wanblad

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.