Miners’ sit-in at Wesizwe’s flagship mine enters second day
Company says management and union representatives are working on returning the workers to the surface
07 December 2023 - 09:01
Miners at the Wesizwe Platinum’s flagship Bakubung mine have entered their second day of what the mining company deemed an illegal sit-in.
“The sit-in commenced on Wednesday December 6 2023 at or about 8.26am when employees chose not to return to surface at the end of their shift,” the junior platinum group metals (PGM) producer, valued at about R730m on the JSE, said on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.