Harmony Gold shares surge on quarterly output update

Harmony Gold Mining has reported a robust first quarter, with all its financial metrics heading in the right direction.
SA’s biggest gold producer by volume said on Monday that total gold output rose 17% to 425,130oz in the three months to end- September year on year, boosted by higher average underground recovered grades in SA and a strong showing from its Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea...
