Gold One suspends operations at Modder East over union recognition
Amcu has lodged an urgent application at the labour court, which will be heard next week Thursday
10 November 2023 - 15:35
Embattled gold miner Gold One has suspended operations at its Modder East shaft in Springs, east of Johannesburg, after the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) launched a fresh bid for recognition rights at the mine.
Gold One head of legal Ziyaad Hassam said Amcu is demanding to be afforded recognition status and organisational rights by the company, and that the closed shop agreement with rival union, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), be revoked. The agreement, which is recognised by the Labour Relations Act (LRA), means Gold One workers must be NUM members...
