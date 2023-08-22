Top court sends dispute over dismissal back to labour court
22 August 2023 - 19:40
One of the world’s largest gold refineries, Rand Refinery, has succeeded in part of a labour dispute with a former employee, involving allegations of the theft of gold bars and perjury.
On Monday, the Constitutional Court said the labour court was wrong on numerous grounds in finding in favour of the former employee, sending the matter back to the labour court to be heard afresh...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.