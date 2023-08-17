Gold Fields interim profit down more than a tenth
CFO and director Paul Schmidt has told the board he plans on retiring early but will stay on until his successor has been appointed
17 August 2023 - 08:24
Gold miner Gold Fields reported a decline in interim profit of more than a tenth following lower sales and production.
The company, valued at about R219bn on the JSE, said in its results for the six months to end-June that profit was down 11.1% year on year to $474.6m (R9.1bn), while gold production decreased 3.9% to 1.154-million ounces ...
