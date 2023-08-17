Companies / Mining

WATCH: Gold Fields reports profit slump

Business Day TV talks to Gold Fields CEO Martin Preece

17 August 2023 - 17:07
Gold Field's South Deep mine. Picture: PHILIP MOSTERT
Gold Field's South Deep mine. Picture: PHILIP MOSTERT

Gold Fields’ interim profit has declined 11%. This as the miner had to contend with lower sales and production during the period.

Despite this, the company has raised its interim dividend by 8.3% to 325c per share while keeping its full-year guidance unchanged.

Business Day TV spoke to the company’s interim CEO, Martin Preece, for his take on the performance.

