Strong data on US domestic demand has fuelled the rise, economist says
The gap in unemployment between the Western Cape and the rest of the provinces, all under ANC control, is staggering
Fellowship of Christian Councils of Southern Africa urges media and security forces to remain impartial
Power will be shared proportionally according to election results and appointments will be based on merit
At the heart of the issue is an alleged refusal by the board to comply with its obligation to force a vote over proposals
Despite high interest rates, inflation is the reason people are borrowing more to make ends meet
Business Day TV spoke to Mtho Xulu, president of Sacci
Security chief says Sweden has gone from ‘legitimate’ to ‘prioritised’ target
The move comes after World Rugby earlier on Thursday appealed against a decision to overturn the sanction vs Wales
The big-body Range Rover gets B6 level protection while the Range Rover Sport can had in B4 level
Gold Fields’ interim profit has declined 11%. This as the miner had to contend with lower sales and production during the period.
Despite this, the company has raised its interim dividend by 8.3% to 325c per share while keeping its full-year guidance unchanged.
Business Day TV spoke to the company’s interim CEO, Martin Preece, for his take on the performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Gold Fields reports profit slump
Business Day TV talks to Gold Fields CEO Martin Preece
Gold Fields’ interim profit has declined 11%. This as the miner had to contend with lower sales and production during the period.
Despite this, the company has raised its interim dividend by 8.3% to 325c per share while keeping its full-year guidance unchanged.
Business Day TV spoke to the company’s interim CEO, Martin Preece, for his take on the performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Gold Fields interim profit down more than a tenth
WATCH: Technical analysis on Woolworths, Richemont, Gold Fields
Gold Fields warns first-half profits will decline by up to 16%
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.