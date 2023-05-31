Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What the RBPlat deal means for Impala Platinum

Business Day TV speaks to Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller

31 May 2023 - 20:36
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED

Impala Platinum (Implats) has reached an agreement with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to acquire its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat). The PIC has sold its 9.26% share, which lifts Implats’ stake in the mid-tier miner to 55.46%. Business Day TV asked CEO Nico Muller what holding the majority stake in RBPlat means for Implats.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

How Implats finally took RBPlat under its wing

Impala Platinum buys 9.26% stake from PIC, bringing its total ownership to 55.46%
Companies
12 hours ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sipho Maseko has war chest of R12bn for Telkom ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Consumers’ elastic has snapped, says Tiger Brands ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Standard Bank plans to launch renewables fund
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sanlam bullish about Reunert’s mix for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Minerals Council appoints Mzila Mthenjane CEO
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

How Implats finally took RBPlat under its wing

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.