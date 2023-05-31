Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Impala Platinum (Implats) has reached an agreement with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to acquire its stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat). The PIC has sold its 9.26% share, which lifts Implats’ stake in the mid-tier miner to 55.46%. Business Day TV asked CEO Nico Muller what holding the majority stake in RBPlat means for Implats.
WATCH: What the RBPlat deal means for Impala Platinum
Business Day TV speaks to Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller
How Implats finally took RBPlat under its wing
How Implats finally took RBPlat under its wing
